Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] moved down -0.88: Why It’s Important

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] closed the trading session at $30.34. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Royalty Pharma to Present at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference.

The webcast will be accessible from Royalty Pharma’s “Events” page at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/events/. The webcast will also be archived for a minimum of thirty days.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.01 percent and weekly performance of -2.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, RPRX reached to a volume of 4580604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $43.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPRX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.90.

RPRX stock trade performance evaluation

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, RPRX shares gained by 5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.89, while it was recorded at 30.92 for the last single week of trading, and 29.33 for the last 200 days.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royalty Pharma plc posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 3.20%.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RPRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RPRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.