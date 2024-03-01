Laser Photonics Corp [LASE] is 22.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Laser Photonics Corp [NASDAQ: LASE] jumped around 0.41 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.45 at the close of the session, up 39.42%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Laser Photonics Scores Order from Pima Air & Space Museum for Its CleanTech Laser Cleaning System.

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) (LPC), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it received an order from Pima Air & Space Museum for its CleanTech LPC-1000-CTHS laser cleaning system.

“Institutes have long been testing lasers in the field of conservation. Now, they are fully adopting commercial laser cleaning technology as it is more cost-accessible than ever while offering a greater variety of output characteristics and effectively cleaning a wide variety of materials,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “The goal in historic preservation and conservation is to maintain objects of historical value in their original state without modifications. Laser Photonics’ CleanTech system purchased by the Pima Air & Space Museum offers the perfect solution to achieve this goal as it does not damage the underlying material during the laser cleaning process.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 70.41K shares, LASE reached a trading volume of 7766690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Laser Photonics Corp [LASE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LASE shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LASE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laser Photonics Corp is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LASE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has LASE stock performed recently?

Laser Photonics Corp [LASE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.63. With this latest performance, LASE shares gained by 31.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LASE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.18 for Laser Photonics Corp [LASE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1063, while it was recorded at 1.1150 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7544 for the last 200 days.

Laser Photonics Corp [LASE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Laser Photonics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.13 and a Current Ratio set at 21.59.

Insider trade positions for Laser Photonics Corp [LASE]

