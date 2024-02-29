William Blair lifts Nutanix Inc [NTNX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nutanix Inc [NASDAQ: NTNX] jumped around 0.81 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $59.04 at the close of the session, up 1.39%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Nutanix Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Reports 26% YoY ARR Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 4201613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutanix Inc [NTNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $56.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $44 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on NTNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 48.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

How has NTNX stock performed recently?

Nutanix Inc [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.17 for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.97, while it was recorded at 58.66 for the last single week of trading, and 38.30 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc [NTNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nutanix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings analysis for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nutanix Inc posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 118.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTNX.

Insider trade positions for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]

The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.