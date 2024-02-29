Wells Fargo lifts Clear Secure Inc [YOU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clear Secure Inc [NYSE: YOU] gained 0.98% or 0.18 points to close at $18.60 with a heavy trading volume of 4158829 shares. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM that CLEAR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings.

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, has posted a shareholder letter containing its 2023 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.

CLEAR will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 AM (ET) today. Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 877-407-3089 for U.S. participants and +1 215-268-9854 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE. A webcast replay will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.

The daily chart for YOU points out that the company has recorded -11.89% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, YOU reached to a volume of 4158829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clear Secure Inc [YOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YOU shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Secure Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Clear Secure Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on YOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Secure Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for YOU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

Trading performance analysis for YOU stock

Clear Secure Inc [YOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, YOU shares dropped by -8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.16 for Clear Secure Inc [YOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.25, while it was recorded at 18.26 for the last single week of trading, and 21.24 for the last 200 days.

Clear Secure Inc [YOU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Clear Secure Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Clear Secure Inc [YOU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clear Secure Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YOU.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Clear Secure Inc [YOU]

The top three institutional holders of YOU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YOU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YOU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.