Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] gain 0.70% so far this year. What now?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [NYSE: PEG] price surged by 3.25 percent to reach at $1.94. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 7:30 AM that PSEG ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS.

$5.13 PER SHARE NET INCOME$3.48 PER SHARE NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS.

Reaffirms 2024 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Guidance of $3.60 – $3.70 Per Share.

The one-year PEG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.62. The average equity rating for PEG stock is currently 2.37, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $65.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $66, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEG in the course of the last twelve months was 63.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

PEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.39 for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.89, while it was recorded at 60.70 for the last single week of trading, and 61.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

PEG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. posted 1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. go to 4.60%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.