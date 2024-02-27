QuantumScape Corp [QS] Is Currently 2.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

QuantumScape Corp [NYSE: QS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.48% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.57%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:15 PM that QuantumScape Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Business and Financial Results.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced its business and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, which ended December 31.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.quantumscape.com, that details fourth-quarter financial results and provides a business update.

Over the last 12 months, QS stock dropped by -35.85%. The one-year QuantumScape Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.82. The average equity rating for QS stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.03 billion, with 358.50 million shares outstanding and 327.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.56M shares, QS stock reached a trading volume of 6238995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corp [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $7.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Reduce. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on QS stock. On July 19, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for QS shares from 14 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corp is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corp [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.57. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for QuantumScape Corp [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QuantumScape Corp Fundamentals:

QuantumScape Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.57 and a Current Ratio set at 18.98.

QS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QuantumScape Corp posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corp go to 25.88%.

QuantumScape Corp [QS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.