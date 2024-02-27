Market cap of American Rebel Holdings Inc [AREB] reaches 1.84M – now what?

American Rebel Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AREB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.72% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.71%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:42 AM that American Rebel Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, and American Rebel Beer, announced its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and contains additional information and is posted at https://americanrebel.com/.

Over the last 12 months, AREB stock dropped by -92.94%. The one-year American Rebel Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.5. The average equity rating for AREB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.84 million, with 5.02 million shares outstanding and 4.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 485.17K shares, AREB stock reached a trading volume of 11448808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Rebel Holdings Inc [AREB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

AREB Stock Performance Analysis:

American Rebel Holdings Inc [AREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.71. With this latest performance, AREB shares dropped by -3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for American Rebel Holdings Inc [AREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2726, while it was recorded at 0.3055 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3102 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Rebel Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

American Rebel Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

American Rebel Holdings Inc [AREB] Institutonal Ownership Details

