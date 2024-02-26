why Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.54

Tilray Brands Inc [NASDAQ: TLRY] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.76 at the close of the session, down -1.68%. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 10:38 AM that Tilray Medical Applauds German Bundestag and Landmark Passage of Medical Cannabis Act in Germany.

New Medical Cannabis Act in Germany Provides Easier Access to Medical Cannabis for Patients Through the MedCanG.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.15M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 20820802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $2.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has TLRY stock performed recently?

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0004, while it was recorded at 1.8100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0724 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tilray Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings analysis for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilray Brands Inc posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,066.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]

