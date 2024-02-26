Market cap of Compass Inc [COMP] reaches 1.61B – now what?

Compass Inc [NYSE: COMP] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.33 at the close of the session, down -2.06%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:45 PM that Compass to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results February 27.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by transaction volume1, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 27, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 10983613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compass Inc [COMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $3.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Compass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Compass Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has COMP stock performed recently?

Compass Inc [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.83. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for Compass Inc [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc [COMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Compass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Earnings analysis for Compass Inc [COMP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Compass Inc posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMP.

Insider trade positions for Compass Inc [COMP]

The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.