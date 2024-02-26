Coupang Inc [CPNG] moved up 0.99: Why It’s Important

Coupang Inc [NYSE: CPNG] gained 0.99% on the last trading session, reaching $16.40 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Coupang to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on February 27, 2024.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 (Eastern Time). The release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time the same day.

The earnings release, presentation and webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay and related transcript will be available at the same website.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 10786979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coupang Inc [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $20.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coupang Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $26 to $18.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CPNG stock. On March 02, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CPNG shares from 27 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for CPNG stock

Coupang Inc [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Coupang Inc [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.44, while it was recorded at 15.98 for the last single week of trading, and 16.69 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc [CPNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coupang Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Coupang Inc [CPNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coupang Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPNG.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coupang Inc [CPNG]

The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.