Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Five9 Inc [FIVN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Five9 Inc [NASDAQ: FIVN] loss -13.41% or -9.53 points to close at $61.52 with a heavy trading volume of 6608536 shares. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), the Intelligent CX Platform provider, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 7th at 11:55 AM Pacific Time.

The daily chart for FIVN points out that the company has recorded -13.36% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, FIVN reached to a volume of 6608536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $87.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Five9 Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on FIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 45.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.84.

Five9 Inc [FIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.35. With this latest performance, FIVN shares dropped by -22.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.70 for Five9 Inc [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.72, while it was recorded at 70.39 for the last single week of trading, and 71.90 for the last 200 days.

Five9 Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.84 and a Current Ratio set at 5.16.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five9 Inc posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc go to 20.36%.

The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FIVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FIVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.