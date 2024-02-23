Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Honeywell International Inc [HON]. What else is Wall St. saying

Honeywell International Inc [NASDAQ: HON] gained 0.64% or 1.28 points to close at $200.81 with a heavy trading volume of 3353010 shares. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 9:03 AM that HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.08 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world’s toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

The daily chart for HON points out that the company has recorded 7.96% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, HON reached to a volume of 3353010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Honeywell International Inc [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $221.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $206 to $194. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 30.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for HON stock

Honeywell International Inc [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.59 for Honeywell International Inc [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.23, while it was recorded at 198.88 for the last single week of trading, and 194.99 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc [HON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Honeywell International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Honeywell International Inc [HON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Honeywell International Inc posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc go to 8.18%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Honeywell International Inc [HON]

The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.