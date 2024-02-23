Piper Sandler lifts Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fiverr International Ltd [NYSE: FVRR] loss -14.21% on the last trading session, reaching $22.21 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Fiverr Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Fiverr will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investors@fiverr.com, or by post to Fiverr International Ltd., 8 Eliezer Kaplan St, Tel-Aviv 6473409, Israel.

If compared to the average trading volume of 829.45K shares, FVRR reached a trading volume of 5506138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-23-24. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on FVRR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.71.

Trading performance analysis for FVRR stock

Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.14. With this latest performance, FVRR shares dropped by -20.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.28 for Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.18, while it was recorded at 26.37 for the last single week of trading, and 26.76 for the last 200 days.

Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fiverr International Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiverr International Ltd posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FVRR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR]

