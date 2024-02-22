Pickering Energy Partners slashes price target on Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC] – find out why.

Enlink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] loss -2.16% or -0.27 points to close at $12.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4499556 shares. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:03 PM that EnLink Midstream Files 2023 Annual Report.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A copy of the 10-K may be found on EnLink’s Investors website at http://investors.enlink.com by clicking “SEC Filings” and then “Annual Reports.” Unitholders may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by sending a request to: EnLink Midstream, 1722 Routh Street, Suite 1300, Dallas, Texas 75201, Attention: Investor Relations.

The daily chart for ENLC points out that the company has recorded 1.24% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, ENLC reached to a volume of 4499556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $14.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pickering Energy Partners have made an estimate for Enlink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Enlink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ENLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enlink Midstream LLC is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for ENLC stock

Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.17, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 11.75 for the last 200 days.

Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enlink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enlink Midstream LLC posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENLC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC]

The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ENLC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ENLC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.