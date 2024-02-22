Market Analysts see Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Monster Beverage Corp. [NASDAQ: MNST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.82%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Monster Beverage to Report Financial Results for 2023 Fourth Quarter on February 28, 2024.

— Company to Conduct Conference Call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time –.

Over the last 12 months, MNST stock rose by 5.86%. The one-year Monster Beverage Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.5. The average equity rating for MNST stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.37 billion, with 1.04 billion shares outstanding and 746.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, MNST stock reached a trading volume of 5556497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $63.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $62 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $69, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MNST stock. On January 17, 2024, analysts increased their price target for MNST shares from 57 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corp. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 40.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

MNST Stock Performance Analysis:

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, MNST shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.34, while it was recorded at 55.52 for the last single week of trading, and 56.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monster Beverage Corp. Fundamentals:

Monster Beverage Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 4.51.

MNST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monster Beverage Corp. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corp. go to 22.81%.

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MNST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.