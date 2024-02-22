Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] Stock trading around $8.50 per share: What’s Next?

Ardelyx Inc [NASDAQ: ARDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.58% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.06%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Ardelyx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 22, 2024.

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, ARDX stock rose by 179.61%. The one-year Ardelyx Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.33. The average equity rating for ARDX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.97 billion, with 232.14 million shares outstanding and 223.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, ARDX stock reached a trading volume of 4497001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on ARDX stock. On March 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ARDX shares from 3 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

ARDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.81, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ardelyx Inc Fundamentals:

Ardelyx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

ARDX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ardelyx Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.