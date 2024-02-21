why Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.06

Coterra Energy Inc [NYSE: CTRA] slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.63 at the close of the session, down -0.20%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 5:33 PM that Coterra Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call for Friday, February 23, 2024.

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss fourth-quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce fourth-quarter and full year 2023 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Conference Call InformationDate: Friday, February 23, 2024Time: 9:00 AM CT / 10:00 AM ETDial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424Int’l dial-in: (646) 960-0819Conference ID: 3813676.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 6402593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $31.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $59 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CTRA stock. On December 11, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CTRA shares from 28 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

How has CTRA stock performed recently?

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.01, while it was recorded at 24.39 for the last single week of trading, and 26.17 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coterra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings analysis for Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coterra Energy Inc posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc go to 40.83%.

Insider trade positions for Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]

The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.