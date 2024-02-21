Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR] gain 96.65% so far this year. What now?

Monopar Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: MNPR] price surged by 95.27 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Monopar Receives Clearance to Proceed with First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial of Novel Radiopharmaceutical MNPR-101-Zr in Advanced Cancers.

The MNPR-101-Zr Phase 1 dosimetry clinical trial will enroll patients with advanced cancers and will utilize positron emission tomography (PET) imaging to assess tumor uptake, normal organ biodistribution, and safety.

The one-year MNPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.12. The average equity rating for MNPR stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNPR shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Monopar Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monopar Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

MNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 102.11. With this latest performance, MNPR shares gained by 82.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.57 for Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3780, while it was recorded at 0.4038 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5962 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monopar Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.32 and a Current Ratio set at 4.32.

MNPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNPR.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR] Institutonal Ownership Details

