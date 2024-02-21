Alight Inc. [ALIT] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $12

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] gained 0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $9.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 19, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Alight study reveals half of companies committed payroll errors during the last five years.

Outdated payroll practices are penalizing organizations and emphasize the urgent need to make transformative changes in payroll management.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today released the findings of its 2024 Company Payroll Complexity Report, which revealed that over half (53%) of surveyed companies have incurred payroll penalties in the last five years for non-compliance.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 12387031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $12.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.38 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.69, while it was recorded at 9.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alight Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to 10.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.