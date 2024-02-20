why Tellurian Inc [TELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.14

Tellurian Inc [AMEX: TELL] price surged by 8.65 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Tellurian Receives FERC Extension for Driftwood LNG.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) announced today that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued an extension to its order authorizing the construction of Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana. As extended, the order requires construction to be completed by April 18, 2029. Tellurian applied for the extension last year to ensure it had enough time to complete the construction of all five plants of the facility. When completed, the facility will have a capacity of ~27.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Chief Executive Officer Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian thanks FERC for working with our team to ensure the safe construction of Driftwood LNG. FERC has been diligent in its oversight, having visited the site 19 times already, and provided careful examination of this extension request. We have invested over a billion dollars into Driftwood LNG’s development, we have our approval to export and all applicable construction permits, and we are eager to provide the world with liquefied natural gas exports.”.

The one-year TELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.41. The average equity rating for TELL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tellurian Inc [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $2.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

TELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tellurian Inc [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.62. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 62.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for Tellurian Inc [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6510, while it was recorded at 0.7327 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0197 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tellurian Inc Fundamentals:

Tellurian Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

TELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL.

Tellurian Inc [TELL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.