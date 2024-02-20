TeraWulf Inc [WULF] is 3.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.49. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM that TeraWulf Announces $22 Million Debt Repayment and Increase in Self-Mining Capacity.

Achieved 7.6 EH/s of self-mining online in February.

Expect to reach 8 EH/s of owned hashrate in Q1 2024 and 10 EH/s by mid-2024.

TeraWulf Inc stock has also gained 13.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WULF stock has inclined by 128.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.50% and gained 3.75% year-on date.

The market cap for WULF stock reached $599.87 million, with 145.49 million shares outstanding and 145.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.28M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 24483634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TeraWulf Inc [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

WULF stock trade performance evaluation

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.18. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 90.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.91, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.81 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TeraWulf Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TeraWulf Inc [WULF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TeraWulf Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WULF.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WULF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WULF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.