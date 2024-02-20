Market cap of Agenus Inc [AGEN] reaches 249.92M – now what?

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] gained 0.20% or 0.01 points to close at $0.66 with a heavy trading volume of 19611243 shares. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:02 AM that Ginkgo Bioworks and SaponiQx Awarded MCDC Contract to Discover and Manufacture Next-Generation Vaccine Adjuvants Using Generative Molecular Design.

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense (CBD) Program has awarded, through the Medical CBRN [Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear] Defense Consortium (MCDC) requirement 22-05, “Adjuvant Activity to Vaccines Prototype,” a 5-year contract totaling up to $31 million including program options to the team of Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) and SaponiQx, Inc. (a subsidiary of Agenus Inc., NASDAQ:AGEN) to discover and develop next-generation vaccine adjuvants. Partners in adjuvant discovery and development since 2021, Ginkgo, which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, and SaponiQx, developing a visionary adjuvant development platform, will use a combination of high-throughput empirical and artificial intelligence/machine learning approaches, including Generative Molecular Design (GMD), to develop superior novel saponin-based adjuvants.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Adjuvants are components of vaccines that help to enhance the magnitude, breadth, and duration of the immune response to vaccination. Currently, only a handful of adjuvants are available for human use in licensed vaccines. SaponiQx’s STIMULON™ QS-21 is a key adjuvant component in market-leading vaccines for shingles, malaria, and respiratory syncytial virus. Novel adjuvants with enhanced properties, including tailored humoral and cellular immune responses, could pave the way for a new wave of innovative vaccines against existing and emerging pathogens.

The daily chart for AGEN points out that the company has recorded -50.37% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.31M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 19611243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.43. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7155, while it was recorded at 0.7612 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1562 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Agenus Inc [AGEN]

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.