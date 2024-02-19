ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO] moved down -2.20: Why It’s Important

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: RETO] loss -2.20% or -0.01 points to close at $0.40 with a heavy trading volume of 178811 shares. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM that ReTo Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Deficiency.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”), a provider of technology solutions and operation services for intelligent ecological environments and internet of things technology development services in China and other countries, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 28, 2023, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) for continued listing due to its failure to maintain a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders’ equity. In the Company’s Form 6-K dated December 27, 2023, the Company reported a negative stockholders’ equity of approximately $0.83 million as of June 30, 2023. Nasdaq has also determined that the Company does not meet the alternatives of market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations for continued listing.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, the Company has been provided 45 calendar days, or until February 12, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If such compliance plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the Company may be granted a compliance period of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the Notification Letter to evidence compliance.

The daily chart for RETO points out that the company has recorded -91.61% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 90.05K shares, RETO reached to a volume of 178811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for RETO stock

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, RETO shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.18 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3963, while it was recorded at 0.3891 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2116 for the last 200 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc [RETO]

The top three institutional holders of RETO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RETO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RETO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.