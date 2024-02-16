Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: CTSH] surged by $1.28 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $78.02. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:01 PM that COGNIZANT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS.

Full-year revenue of $19.4 billion declined 0.4% year-over-year, or declined 0.3% in constant currency1, which was within our guidance range.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Full-year operating margin of 13.9% and Adjusted Operating Margin1 of 15.1%, which was 40 basis points above our guidance.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. stock has also loss -0.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTSH stock has inclined by 15.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.70% and gained 3.30% year-on date.

The market cap for CTSH stock reached $38.85 billion, with 498.00 million shares outstanding and 497.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 4396062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $77.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.25.

CTSH stock trade performance evaluation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.39 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.39, while it was recorded at 76.78 for the last single week of trading, and 68.89 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.25 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. go to 6.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CTSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.