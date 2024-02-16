Sweetgreen Inc [SG] moved up 5.76: Why It’s Important

Sweetgreen Inc [NYSE: SG] price surged by 5.76 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Sweetgreen Tests New Caramelized Garlic Steak in Select Locations.

The Boston test launches three fine dining-inspired dishes featuring the craveable new protein.

Today, Sweetgreen announced the test of its first-ever steak option, available in 22 participating locations across Boston, MA. Debuting with three new chef-crafted menu items, Caramelized Garlic Steak will be featured in the Caramelized Garlic Steak protein plate, the Steakhouse Chopped bowl and the Kale Caesar (Steak) salad. Starting February 6, customers can experience the bold flavors of Caramelized Garlic Steak when ordering in-store, on the app or on the website.

The one-year SG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.73. The average equity rating for SG stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sweetgreen Inc [SG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $13.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

SG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sweetgreen Inc [SG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, SG shares gained by 21.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for Sweetgreen Inc [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.92, while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading, and 11.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sweetgreen Inc Fundamentals:

Sweetgreen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.64 and a Current Ratio set at 3.68.

SG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sweetgreen Inc posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sweetgreen Inc go to 27.00%.

Sweetgreen Inc [SG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.