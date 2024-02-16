Market cap of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [DXF] reaches 1.15M – now what?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [AMEX: DXF] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.49 at the close of the session, up 32.88%. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 8:45 PM that Dunxin Financial Holdings Announces Pricing of $1.09 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investors to purchase $1.09 million worth of its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 1.09 million ADS at a price of $1.00 per ADS.

Compared to the average trading volume of 300.80K shares, DXF reached a trading volume of 51596930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [DXF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.80. With this latest performance, DXF shares gained by 57.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.65 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3468, while it was recorded at 0.3703 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8059 for the last 200 days.

The top three institutional holders of DXF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DXF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DXF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.