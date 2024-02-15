Trimble Inc [TRMB] Is Currently 4.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Trimble Inc [NASDAQ: TRMB] price surged by 4.02 percent to reach at $2.25. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 6:55 AM that Trimble Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Initiates 2024 Guidance.

Record annualized recurring revenue of $1.98 billion, up 24 percent on a year-over-year basis, up 13 percent on an organic basis.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Full year GAAP gross margin of 61.4 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 64.7 percent.

The one-year TRMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.74. The average equity rating for TRMB stock is currently 1.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trimble Inc [TRMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMB shares is $64.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Trimble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trimble Inc is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 26.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

TRMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Trimble Inc [TRMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.14. With this latest performance, TRMB shares gained by 15.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.50 for Trimble Inc [TRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.19, while it was recorded at 54.69 for the last single week of trading, and 50.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trimble Inc Fundamentals:

Trimble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TRMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trimble Inc posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trimble Inc go to 10.00%.

Trimble Inc [TRMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TRMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TRMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TRMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.