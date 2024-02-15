TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE] Stock trading around $64.63 per share: What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE ADR [NYSE: TTE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.51%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 12:27 PM that Transaction in Own Shares.

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 5 to February 9, 2024:.

Over the last 12 months, TTE stock rose by 1.00%. The one-year TotalEnergies SE ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.78. The average equity rating for TTE stock is currently 1.84, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $151.99 billion, with 2.35 billion shares outstanding and 2.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, TTE stock reached a trading volume of 4014475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $77.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE ADR is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TTE Stock Performance Analysis:

TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, TTE shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.86, while it was recorded at 64.44 for the last single week of trading, and 63.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TotalEnergies SE ADR Fundamentals:

TotalEnergies SE ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

TTE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TotalEnergies SE ADR posted 2.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE ADR go to -7.10%.

TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.