Market cap of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI] reaches 3.52M – now what?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PTPI] gained 3.90% on the last trading session, reaching $1.60 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Petros Pharmaceuticals Enters into AI Licensing Agreement with Leading Multi-Billion-Dollar Software Provider.

AI software expected to further enable Petros’s efforts to make STENDRA the first ED product to be offered over the counter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI), a company focused on expanding consumer access to medication through over-the- counter (OTC) drug development programs, announces a new partnership with a leading, multi-billion-dollar AI software provider to adapt its technology for self-screening and other benefits as part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to bring STENDRA over the counter. The technology will be integrated into the core tool the Company has already developed as part of its Self-Selection Study, which is currently underway.

If compared to the average trading volume of 730.04K shares, PTPI reached a trading volume of 4719782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTPI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.17.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.59. With this latest performance, PTPI shares gained by 31.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.06 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3149, while it was recorded at 1.3780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1671 for the last 200 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.71 and a Current Ratio set at 3.02.

The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PTPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PTPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.