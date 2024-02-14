Market cap of Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] reaches 4.52B – now what?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.67%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Alamos Gold Intersects Additional High-Grade Mineralization Near Existing Infrastructure at Island Gold which is Expected to Drive Further Growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources.

Figure 2: Island Gold Mine – New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights, Hanging Wall and Footwall Zones.

Figure 1: Island Gold Mine – C/E1E/E1EN/E1D Longitudinal, New C and E1E-Zone Underground Exploration Drilling Results.

Over the last 12 months, AGI stock rose by 6.75%. The one-year Alamos Gold Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.86. The average equity rating for AGI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.52 billion, with 396.86 million shares outstanding and 395.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, AGI stock reached a trading volume of 4693363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $16.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

AGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.67. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.00, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alamos Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

AGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alamos Gold Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.