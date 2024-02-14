Hasbro, Inc. [HAS] stock Downgrade by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $53

Hasbro, Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] price plunged by -1.35 percent to reach at -$0.69. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Hasbro Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Issues 2024 Guidance with Improved Profit Growth and Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a leading toy and game company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

The one-year HAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.82. The average equity rating for HAS stock is currently 1.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hasbro, Inc. [HAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $58.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hasbro, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro, Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

HAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hasbro, Inc. [HAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, HAS shares gained by 4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Hasbro, Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.64, while it was recorded at 50.61 for the last single week of trading, and 57.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hasbro, Inc. Fundamentals:

Hasbro, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

HAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hasbro, Inc. posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro, Inc. go to 0.27%.

Hasbro, Inc. [HAS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.