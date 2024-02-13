Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Agilon Health Inc [AGL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agilon Health Inc [NYSE: AGL] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 9.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.45. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 4:00 PM that agilon health Sets Date to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27, 2023, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 for U.S. participants and +1 (929) 526-1599 for international participants and referencing participant code 615568. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6172595 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agilon Health Inc stands at 8.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.40%.

The market cap for AGL stock reached $3.02 billion, with 412.38 million shares outstanding and 299.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19 shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 6172595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agilon Health Inc [AGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $12.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Agilon Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilon Health Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has AGL stock performed recently?

Agilon Health Inc [AGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.23. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Agilon Health Inc [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.40, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 16.06 for the last 200 days.

Agilon Health Inc [AGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agilon Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Agilon Health Inc [AGL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agilon Health Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGL.

Insider trade positions for Agilon Health Inc [AGL]

The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.