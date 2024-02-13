For Big Lots Inc [BIG], Analyst sees a drop to $1. What next?

Big Lots Inc [NYSE: BIG] plunged by -$1.5 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.86. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Big Lots to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 7, 2024.

Company Provides Preliminary Unaudited Results Commentary for the Fourth Quarter.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), America’s Discount Home Store, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on March 7, 2024. A live webcast with analysts and investors will also be held at 8:00 a.m. ET on March 7, 2024.

Big Lots Inc stock has also loss -28.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIG stock has inclined by 2.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.59% and lost -50.45% year-on date.

The market cap for BIG stock reached $112.79 million, with 28.96 million shares outstanding and 27.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15 shares, BIG reached a trading volume of 10058376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Big Lots Inc [BIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $4.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

BIG stock trade performance evaluation

Big Lots Inc [BIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.78. With this latest performance, BIG shares dropped by -42.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.66 for Big Lots Inc [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.52, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.69 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc [BIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Big Lots Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Big Lots Inc [BIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Big Lots Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 67.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG.

Big Lots Inc [BIG]: Institutional Ownership

