Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] Is Currently 5.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] gained 5.41% on the last trading session, reaching $5.81 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:44 PM that Prospect Capital Announces December 2023 Financial Results and Declares 80th Consecutive $0.06 Dividend.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.38 shares, PSEC reached a trading volume of 1.99M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSEC shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSEC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for PSEC stock

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, PSEC shares dropped by -12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.28 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 5.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.07 for the last 200 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prospect Capital Corporation posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PSEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PSEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.