Phunware Inc [PHUN] Stock trading around $0.37 per share: What’s Next?

Phunware Inc [NASDAQ: PHUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.61%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 9:07 AM that Phunware Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Public Offering.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering on a reasonable best-efforts basis. The offering is expected to close on or about February 9, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, PHUN stock dropped by -68.56%. The one-year Phunware Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.98. The average equity rating for PHUN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $64.94 million, with 193.03 million shares outstanding and 188.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.56 shares, PHUN stock reached a trading volume of 109.70M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $0.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 347.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.41 for Phunware Inc [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1808, while it was recorded at 0.3702 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3178 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

PHUN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phunware Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHUN.

Phunware Inc [PHUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PHUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PHUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.