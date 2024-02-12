PepsiCo Inc [PEP] Stock trading around $173.85 per share: What’s Next?

PepsiCo Inc [NASDAQ: PEP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 167.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.93%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Lay’s and Mark Messier are back with the new ‘Betcha Can’t Pick Just One’ Campaign.

Betcha can’t believe he’s back. The Lay’s brand has rekindled their iconic partnership with NHL legend Mark Messier..

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Today, Canada’s favourite potato chip brand – Lay’s, announced the rekindling of an iconic partnership with NHL legend Mark Messier. For the first time in more than 10 years, Canadians will see Mark back as the face of the brand featured in the latest ad campaign ‘Betcha Can’t Pick Just One,’ launching during Sunday’s Big Game.

Over the last 12 months, PEP stock dropped by -2.04%. The one-year PepsiCo Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.59. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $230.52 billion, with 1.37 billion shares outstanding and 1.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42 shares, PEP stock reached a trading volume of 5.26M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $188.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 29.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for PepsiCo Inc [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.51, while it was recorded at 171.07 for the last single week of trading, and 176.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc Fundamentals:

PepsiCo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

PEP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc go to 8.60%.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.