Jefferies slashes price target on S&P Global Inc [SPGI] – find out why.

S&P Global Inc [NYSE: SPGI] closed the trading session at $436.63. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:29 AM that S&P Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings.

Supplemental Information/Conference Call/Webcast Details: The Company’s senior management will review the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results on a conference call scheduled for today, February 8, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Additional information presented on the conference call may be found on the Company’s Investor Relations Website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.88 percent and weekly performance of -4.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, SPGI reached to a volume of 3790135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about S&P Global Inc [SPGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPGI shares is $482.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for S&P Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&P Global Inc is set at 8.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPGI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

SPGI stock trade performance evaluation

S&P Global Inc [SPGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, SPGI shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for S&P Global Inc [SPGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 435.90, while it was recorded at 451.05 for the last single week of trading, and 395.14 for the last 200 days.

S&P Global Inc [SPGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

S&P Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for S&P Global Inc [SPGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, S&P Global Inc posted 2.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&P Global Inc go to 13.58%.

S&P Global Inc [SPGI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.