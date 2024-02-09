Herbalife Ltd [HLF] fell -19.00% so far this year. What now?

Herbalife Ltd [NYSE: HLF] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 6.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.36. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Herbalife Launches GLP-1 Nutrition Companion Product Combos Designed to Supplement the Nutrition Needs of Individuals Taking Weight-Loss Medications.

Customized Product Combos to Support Long-Term Weight Loss with Balanced Nutrition Will Be Launched First in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, announced today the launch of the Herbalife® GLP-1 Nutrition Companion, a new range of food and supplement product combos fueled by the #1 Protein Shake in the World* and intended to support the nutritional needs of individuals on GLP-1 and other weight-loss medications. Herbalife’s Classic and Vegan options are now available in the United States and Puerto Rico in a variety of flavors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3639450 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Herbalife Ltd stands at 5.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.54%.

The market cap for HLF stock reached $1.22 billion, with 97.90 million shares outstanding and 95.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, HLF reached a trading volume of 3639450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Herbalife Ltd [HLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $17.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Herbalife Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Ltd is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

How has HLF stock performed recently?

Herbalife Ltd [HLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, HLF shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.40, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 13.91 for the last 200 days.

Herbalife Ltd [HLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Herbalife Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings analysis for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Herbalife Ltd posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Ltd go to -0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]

