ArcelorMittal [MT] Is Currently 4.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] gained 4.52% or 1.24 points to close at $28.66 with a heavy trading volume of 3172556 shares. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 1:00 AM that ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

Luxembourg, February 8, 2024 – ArcelorMittal (referred to as “ArcelorMittal” or the “Company” or the “Group”) (MT (New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg), MTS (Madrid)), the world’s leading integrated steel and mining company, today announced results1 for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023.

The daily chart for MT points out that the company has recorded 6.31% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, MT reached to a volume of 3172556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ArcelorMittal [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $33.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for MT stock

ArcelorMittal [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, MT shares gained by 6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.10, while it was recorded at 27.62 for the last single week of trading, and 26.12 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ArcelorMittal posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 389.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ArcelorMittal go to -12.61%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ArcelorMittal [MT]

The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.