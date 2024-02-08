Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] Is Currently -1.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [NYSE: GFI] loss -1.12% or -0.16 points to close at $14.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3603977 shares. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 8:12 PM that Gold Fields to Acquire Additional Shares of Galiano Gold Upon Disposal of its Interest In the Asanko Gold Mine.

Gold Fields Limited (“Gold Fields”) announces that certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries have entered a share purchase agreement dated December 20, 2023 (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) with Galiano Gold Inc. (formerly Asanko Gold Inc.) (“Galiano”) and certain of its affiliates, pursuant to which all of Gold Fields’ interest in the Asanko joint venture in Ghana (the “Asanko JV”) will be acquired, directly or indirectly, by Galiano and its subsidiaries (the “Transaction”).

Immediately prior to entering into the Share Purchase Agreement, Marsh Holdings Inc. (“Marsh”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gold Fields, owned 21,971,657 common shares of Galiano (the “Owned Shares”), representing approximately 9.8% of the issued and outstanding shares (“Galiano Shares”).

The daily chart for GFI points out that the company has recorded 6.90% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, GFI reached to a volume of 3603977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $14.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 3.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Ltd ADR is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for GFI stock

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.28, while it was recorded at 14.57 for the last single week of trading, and 13.93 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Ltd ADR go to 9.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gold Fields Ltd ADR [GFI]

The top three institutional holders of GFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.