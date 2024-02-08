For Masco Corp. [MAS], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

Masco Corp. [NYSE: MAS] gained 2.41% or 1.66 points to close at $70.44 with a heavy trading volume of 3542304 shares. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that it will hold a conference call regarding 2023 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 888-259-6580 and from outside the U.S. at 206-962-3782. Please use the conference identification number 96682919.

The 2023 fourth quarter and full year results and supplemental material will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. ET on February 8 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

The daily chart for MAS points out that the company has recorded 17.75% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 3542304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Masco Corp. [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $70.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Masco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corp. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for MAS stock

Masco Corp. [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.31 for Masco Corp. [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.22, while it was recorded at 69.00 for the last single week of trading, and 58.01 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corp. [MAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Masco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Masco Corp. [MAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Masco Corp. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corp. go to 4.49%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Masco Corp. [MAS]

The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.