Bernstein lifts Unilever plc ADR [UL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Unilever plc ADR [NYSE: UL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.43%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Yellow Wood Partners Announces Acquisition of Elida Beauty from Unilever.

Fourth brand carve-out over four years adds Q-tips®, Impulse, Caress, Tigi, Timotei, Monsavon, Brut, and Alberto Balsam to Yellow Wood Portfolio.

Yellow Wood Partners LLC (“Yellow Wood”), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, today announced a binding offer to acquire Elida Beauty, a portfolio of brands from Unilever (NYSE: UL). The Elida Beauty portfolio includes Unilever brands Q-tips®, Impulse, Caress, Tigi, Timotei, Monsavon, Brut, Moussel, Alberto Balsam, and VO5.

Over the last 12 months, UL stock dropped by -2.73%. The one-year Unilever plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.39. The average equity rating for UL stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.20 billion, with 2.59 billion shares outstanding and 2.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, UL stock reached a trading volume of 4365238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Unilever plc ADR [UL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $52.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Unilever plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever plc ADR is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for UL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

UL Stock Performance Analysis:

Unilever plc ADR [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, UL shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.22 for Unilever plc ADR [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.19, while it was recorded at 49.32 for the last single week of trading, and 50.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unilever plc ADR Fundamentals:

Unilever plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

UL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever plc ADR go to 5.20%.

Unilever plc ADR [UL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.