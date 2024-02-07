Treasure Global Inc [TGL] is 22.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Treasure Global Inc [NASDAQ: TGL] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 26.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.11. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Treasure Global CEO Demonstrates Confidence in Company’s Future Through Share Purchase.

“I am excited about the bright future that lies ahead for Treasure Global, as the Company continues to deliver on its strategic objectives and advance a number of key opportunities,” said Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of TGL. “Our team’s relentless dedication to innovation, coupled with our ability to forge strategic partnerships, has elevated our position within the technology solutions space. I believe that this share purchase demonstrates that I firmly believe in the value and potential of our company, which is why I have chosen to increase my stake in TGL.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23762749 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Treasure Global Inc stands at 14.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.80%.

The market cap for TGL stock reached $2.27 million, with 17.90 million shares outstanding and 12.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, TGL reached a trading volume of 23762749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Treasure Global Inc [TGL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Treasure Global Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

How has TGL stock performed recently?

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.83. With this latest performance, TGL shares gained by 12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for Treasure Global Inc [TGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1073, while it was recorded at 0.0895 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6068 for the last 200 days.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Treasure Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Insider trade positions for Treasure Global Inc [TGL]

The top three institutional holders of TGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.