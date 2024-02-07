Raymond James lifts InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp [NVIV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: NVIV] closed the trading session at $0.53. The company report on March 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM that InVivo Therapeutics Announces Topline Data from Pivotal INSPIRE 2.0 Study in Acute Spinal Cord Injury.

Study did not achieve primary endpoint of defined improvement on standard impairment scale.

InVivo to evaluate full data set and strategic options for the company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.95 percent and weekly performance of -19.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 110.18K shares, NVIV reached to a volume of 187774743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp [NVIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVIV shares is $937.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

NVIV stock trade performance evaluation

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp [NVIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.08. With this latest performance, NVIV shares dropped by -32.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp [NVIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7016, while it was recorded at 0.4064 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0667 for the last 200 days.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp [NVIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp [NVIV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp posted -210/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -217.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIV.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp [NVIV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVIV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVIV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.