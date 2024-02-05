Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] Stock trading around $115.75 per share: What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [NYSE: TSM] gained 2.08% or 2.36 points to close at $115.75 with a heavy trading volume of 10034862 shares. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM that TSMC Announces Breakthrough Set to Redefine the Future of 3D IC.

New 3Dblox 2.0 and 3DFabric Alliance Achievements Detailed at 2023 OIP Ecosystem Forum.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

TSMC (TSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced the new 3Dblox 2.0 open standard and major achievements of its Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) 3DFabric Alliance at the TSMC 2023 OIP Ecosystem Forum. The 3Dblox 2.0 features early 3D IC design capability that aims to significantly boost design efficiency, while the 3DFabric Alliance continues to drive memory, substrate, testing, manufacturing, and packaging integration. TSMC continues to push the envelope of 3D IC innovation, making its comprehensive 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies more accessible to every customer.

The daily chart for TSM points out that the company has recorded 21.87% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.77M shares, TSM reached to a volume of 10034862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $125.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 55.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.13.

Trading performance analysis for TSM stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, TSM shares gained by 15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.49 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.19, while it was recorded at 115.03 for the last single week of trading, and 96.24 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR go to 4.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]

The top three institutional holders of TSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.