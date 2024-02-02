why Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: OCSL] slipped around -1.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.52 at the close of the session, down -7.84%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.55 Per Share.

Compared to the average trading volume of 657.60K shares, OCSL reached a trading volume of 4250126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCSL shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCSL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99.

How has OCSL stock performed recently?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, OCSL shares dropped by -4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.04 for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.61, while it was recorded at 21.02 for the last single week of trading, and 19.74 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

The top three institutional holders of OCSL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OCSL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OCSL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.