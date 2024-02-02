Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Therealreal Inc [REAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Therealreal Inc [NASDAQ: REAL] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.84 at the close of the session, down -4.17%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 9:13 AM that Manhattan Vintage Announces Partnership With The RealReal for Its NYC Winter Show, Feb. 2-4, 2024.

Additionally featuring 20+ first-time vintage dealers with exclusive designer collections.

The Manhattan Vintage Show, New York’s largest and most iconic vintage experience, announces a strategic partnership with The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, luxury resale goods, in addition to welcoming over 20 new dealers for its upcoming Winter Show, scheduled for February 2-4 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 4528658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Therealreal Inc [REAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Therealreal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Therealreal Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

How has REAL stock performed recently?

Therealreal Inc [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.07. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Therealreal Inc [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1167, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9564 for the last 200 days.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Therealreal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Therealreal Inc [REAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Therealreal Inc posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Therealreal Inc go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for Therealreal Inc [REAL]

