Market cap of Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] reaches 5.45M – now what?

Clearmind Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: CMND] gained 20.28% on the last trading session, reaching $1.72 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Clearmind Medicine Announces Exclusive, Long-Term Licensing Agreement with Leading Israeli Research Center.

The licensing agreement refers to the company’s dedicated treatment for cocaine addiction which previously indicated a significant decrease in cocaine craving.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, CMND reached a trading volume of 12644637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearmind Medicine Inc is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.22. With this latest performance, CMND shares dropped by -38.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.50 for Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5606, while it was recorded at 1.5062 for the last single week of trading, and 9.4508 for the last 200 days.

Clearmind Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

