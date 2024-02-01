O-I Glass Inc [OI] moved down -3.51: Why It’s Important

O-I Glass Inc [NYSE: OI] slipped around -0.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.56 at the close of the session, down -3.51%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:20 PM that O-I GLASS ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST.

What: O-I Conference Call and WebcastEarnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, OI reached a trading volume of 3515687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about O-I Glass Inc [OI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OI shares is $21.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OI stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for O-I Glass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O-I Glass Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for OI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for OI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

How has OI stock performed recently?

O-I Glass Inc [OI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, OI shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for O-I Glass Inc [OI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.46, while it was recorded at 15.04 for the last single week of trading, and 18.47 for the last 200 days.

O-I Glass Inc [OI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

O-I Glass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for O-I Glass Inc [OI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, O-I Glass Inc posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O-I Glass Inc go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for O-I Glass Inc [OI]

The top three institutional holders of OI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.