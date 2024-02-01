For Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA], Analyst sees a rise to $155. What next?

Electronic Arts, Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $137.58. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q3 FY24 Results.

EA SPORTS FCTM Momentum Continues, Driving Record Live Services Net Bookings.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Electronic Arts, Inc. stock has also loss -0.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EA stock has inclined by 13.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.07% and gained 0.56% year-on date.

The market cap for EA stock reached $37.00 billion, with 272.91 million shares outstanding and 243.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, EA reached a trading volume of 4345448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $148.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Electronic Arts, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts, Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

EA stock trade performance evaluation

Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, EA shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.47, while it was recorded at 138.41 for the last single week of trading, and 129.32 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Electronic Arts, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electronic Arts, Inc. posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts, Inc. go to 11.60%.

Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.